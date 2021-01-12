News
Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan task force for de-blockage to be chaired by deputy PM Mher Grigoryan from Armenian side
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The to-be-established trilateral task force to be chaired by the Deputy Prime Ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan for de-blockage of all economic and transport relations in the region will be chaired by Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan from the Armenian side, as reported the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia.

After their meeting on January 11 in Moscow, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and Presidents of the Russian Federation and Azerbaijan Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev adopted a joint statement, the first point of which particularly states that the leaders support the proposal of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin to set up a trilateral task force co-chaired by the Deputy Prime Ministers of Armenia, the Russian Federation and Azerbaijan to implement point 9 of the statement signed on November 9, 2020 (de-blockage of all economic and transport relations in the region).

The task force will hold its first meeting on January 30 and, based on the results, it will prepare a list of the main directions for activities arising from implementation of point 9 of the statement, accepting railway and road communications as priorities, and will lay down other directions agreed upon by Azerbaijan, Armenia and the Russian Federation.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
