Chilean President goes into quarantine after contacting COVID-19 infected

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera and his wife were quarantined after contacting COVID-19 infected person, TASS reported.
Both the president and the first lady will observe preventive quarantine in accordance with current sanitary regulations and will work remotely, the statement said.
The COVID-19 was detected in Pinera's employee working in the house.
President and the first lady have no symptoms.
Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez has canceled his first official visit to Chile scheduled for next week, Pagina12 newspaper noted.