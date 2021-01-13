News
Wednesday
January 13
Chilean President goes into quarantine after contacting COVID-19 infected
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera and his wife were quarantined after contacting COVID-19 infected person, TASS reported.

Both the president and the first lady will observe preventive quarantine in accordance with current sanitary regulations and will work remotely, the statement said.

The COVID-19 was detected in Pinera's employee working in the house.

President and the first lady have no symptoms.

Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez has canceled his first official visit to Chile scheduled for next week, Pagina12 newspaper noted.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
