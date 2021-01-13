Indonesian president gets COVID-19 vaccination

Indonesian President Joko Widodo was the first to be vaccinated against coronavirus on Wednesday, thus initiating mass vaccination in the country.
The procedure was broadcast live on national TV channels, TASS reported.
The head of the presidential administration noted that today only the head of state received the drug, ministers will be vaccinated on other days, a special schedule has been drawn up for them.
The vaccine approved was developed by the Chinese corporation Sinovac. According to the department, the interim test results showed an efficiency of 65.3%. Indonesia became the first country after China to approve the vaccine.
According to the health ministry, it is planned to vaccinate about 1.5 million employees of medical institutions in the next two months.
Jakarta received about 3 million doses of Sinovac at the end of last year, while another 30 million doses are expected to be delivered during the first quarter, and almost 125 million doses in total.