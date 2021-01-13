News
Armenia PM: Syunik Province is backbone of Armenian statehood, all measures need to be taken for security
Armenia PM: Syunik Province is backbone of Armenian statehood, all measures need to be taken for security
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


During today’s consultation, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan discussed the situation due to the change on the border of Syunik Province and the measures that are being taken to ensure security.

“Due to the well-known events, the situation on the border of Syunik Province has essentially changed, and we need to discuss the actions that are being taken to ensure security of Armenia in the sector of Syunik Province. Of course, social, economic and communication issues, as well as environmental issues are very important. On many occasions, I have stated that I consider Syunik Province the backbone of Armenian statehood, and we need to take all measures to ensure security in not only Syunik Province, but also the whole country. However, in this regard, Syunik Province is of special significance. Today we will make decisions, reach agreements and agree on the course of implementation of the agreements in the future,” Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan was told about the course of implementation of the actions to ensure security of the borderline communities and roads in Syunik Province, make reparations for possible damages to citizens’ properties, etc.

The participants of the consultation recorded the results and considered the possible solutions to the existing issues in terms of improvement of road and communication infrastructures. Prime Minister Pashinyan assigned the involved bodies to continue the activities to list and solve the problems through an inter-agency task force that will promptly record the problems and provide solutions.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
