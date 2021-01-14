News
Thursday
January 14
New York to cancel 3 contracts with Trump Organization
New York City will move to cancel three contracts with the Trump Organization, said Mayor Bill de Blasio, accusing President Donald Trump of inciting the mob that attacked the Capitol last week.

De Blasio said in a statement that the president had incited a riot against the US government, this had killed five people and threatened to thwart the constitutional transfer of power, and that New York City would not be associated with such actions.

De Blasio said the Trump Organization’s contracts to operate a carousel, an ice skating rinks, and a golf course in Manhattan Central Park cost about $17 million a year. The cancellation of golf course contracts can take several months, whereas the other contracts can be terminated within 25-30 days, the city hall said in a statement.

In addition, the New York Times reported on Tuesday that Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE will not do business with Trump or his companies in the future.
