News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 14
USD
526.89
EUR
642.33
RUB
7.14
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
526.89
EUR
642.33
RUB
7.14
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Woman's body found in Artsakh village
Woman's body found in Artsakh village
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

A woman's body have been found in the Artsakh's village Karintak.

According to Artsakh State Service for Emergency Situations' representative Hunan Tadevosyan, relatives have already identified the deceased. 

A forensic medical examination has been appointed.

He noted that search work was also carried out in Talish, Hadrut, and Mataghis directions, however, no dead bodies have been found there.

Today prospecting work has been suspended at the request of the Azerbaijani side.

The bodies of 1,230 military personnel and civilians have been found to this day.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian military prosecutor holds meeting with Russian prosecutor's office representatives in Artsakh
Vahe Harutyunyan thanked them for performing their official duties at a high level...
Stable operative situation maintained along entire Armenia-Azerbaijan line of contact
According to the Ministry of Defense of Armenia…
 Igor Popov responds to Nikol Pashinyan, says Moscow never offered to give provinces of Karabakh to Baku
Russia has never led the process of settlement of...
 Armenian FM appeals to UN Secretary-General: Azerbaijan not fulfilling obligations
In his letter, the minister noted the military actions in violation of a decade-long ceasefire...
 Opposition Bright Armenia Party presents draft declaration of parliament to get country out of created situation
In addition, it is envisaged to start talks over...
 Artsakh Defense Army: The soldier received a gunshot wound
As a result of gross ceasefire violation by the enemy…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos