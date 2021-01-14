Woman's body found in Artsakh village

A woman's body have been found in the Artsakh's village Karintak.
According to Artsakh State Service for Emergency Situations' representative Hunan Tadevosyan, relatives have already identified the deceased.
A forensic medical examination has been appointed.
He noted that search work was also carried out in Talish, Hadrut, and Mataghis directions, however, no dead bodies have been found there.
Today prospecting work has been suspended at the request of the Azerbaijani side.
The bodies of 1,230 military personnel and civilians have been found to this day.