Armenia premier continues consultations with representatives of political forces
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan continues his consultations with representatives of the political forces of Armenia.

Pashinyan on Thursday held private meetings with Republic Party chairman Aram Sargsyan, and United Labor Party chairman Gurgen Arsenyan.

The meetings focused on the return of POWs from Azerbaijan, the possibility of holding early parliamentary elections in 2021, and the prospects for economic development.

The premier took note of the opinions and positions voiced by the representatives of these political forces.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
