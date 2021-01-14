News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 14
USD
525.45
EUR
639.32
RUB
7.16
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
525.45
EUR
639.32
RUB
7.16
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Armenia FM on return of Armenian POWs and hostages in Azerbaijan
Armenia FM on return of Armenian POWs and hostages in Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


The Republic of Armenia will continue to make efforts for the return of all Armenian prisoners of war and hostages located in Azerbaijan. This is what Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ara Aivazian said during today’s working meeting with members of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly of Armenia.

“The bringing of phony charges and instituting criminal cases against Armenian servicemen is a violation of not only the trilateral statement [signed by the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan], but also the Geneva Conventions. Armenia is pursuing the solution to the issues related to the return of prisoners of war at the highest level and will continue its efforts for the return of all prisoners of war and hostages and for clarification of the fate of missing persons,” Aivazian said, adding that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is collaborating with its international partners in this direction.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia diaspora commissioner: Working with Diaspora became more difficult after war
After this war, everyone is in a state of psychological shock…
 Conservative Party of Armenia thanks France for solely doing its best to prevent the Russian-Turkish project
For 70 years, the Free World and dissidents who...
 Mirzoyan: Partner countries of Armenia and Azerbaijan must make efforts to resolve issue of return of captives
The parliament speaker received the outgoing Kazakh ambassador…
 Aliyev behaves as if Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is resolved, while key issues remain unresolved, Carey Cavanaugh says
"Positive aspect of trilateral meeting: Putin is committed to working on Karabakh...
 With what reservation Azerbaijan signed international convention banning death penalty?
The Deputy Minister of Justice of Armenia reflected on the matter…
 Woman's body found in Artsakh village
The bodies of 1,230 military personnel and civilians have been found to this day...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos