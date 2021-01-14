Armenia FM on return of Armenian POWs and hostages in Azerbaijan

The Republic of Armenia will continue to make efforts for the return of all Armenian prisoners of war and hostages located in Azerbaijan. This is what Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ara Aivazian said during today’s working meeting with members of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly of Armenia.
“The bringing of phony charges and instituting criminal cases against Armenian servicemen is a violation of not only the trilateral statement [signed by the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan], but also the Geneva Conventions. Armenia is pursuing the solution to the issues related to the return of prisoners of war at the highest level and will continue its efforts for the return of all prisoners of war and hostages and for clarification of the fate of missing persons,” Aivazian said, adding that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is collaborating with its international partners in this direction.