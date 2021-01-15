News
Russia, Iran FMs to discuss Karabakh
Russia, Iran FMs to discuss Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran
Theme: Politics

Russian and Iranian Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov and Mohammad Javad Zarif will hold talks in Moscow. The statement came from Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova at a briefing, TASS reported.

"On January 26, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a working visit to Moscow. During the visit, talks are planned with the Russian Foreign Minister. It is assumed that an exchange of views on a number of international issues, including Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)], (…) will be proposed," she said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
