Russia, Iran FMs to discuss Karabakh

Russian and Iranian Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov and Mohammad Javad Zarif will hold talks in Moscow. The statement came from Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova at a briefing, TASS reported.
"On January 26, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a working visit to Moscow. During the visit, talks are planned with the Russian Foreign Minister. It is assumed that an exchange of views on a number of international issues, including Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)], (…) will be proposed," she said.