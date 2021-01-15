Karabakh prosecutor general is dismissed

Azerbaijan’s Aliyev visits Ghazanchetsots Armenian cathedral in Artsakh’s Shushi

US сuts its troops in Afghanistan to 2,500

Parliamentary opposition Bright Armenia Party starts preparing for snap elections

Greek parliament approves purchase of 18 French Rafale fighters

Armenia revenue committee officers to have right to use weapons

Governor of Armenia’s Shirak submits resignation

Armenia ombudsman: Man in medical gear on Azerbaijan stamp “disinfects” Artsakh from Armenians

Armenia MFA: Thousands of Armenian monuments were created centuries before Azerbaijan was established

Iran, Azerbaijan discuss expansion of military cooperation

Zakharova: Russia will welcome establishment of Armenia-Azerbaijan direct dialogue

April 2016 war Armenia inquiry committee chair believes prospect for resolving its report issue will be seen next week

Biden's inauguration rehearsal postponed amid security concerns

Russia, Iran FMs to discuss Karabakh

Israel intends to urge Biden administration to abandon criticism toward Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Egypt

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian: Iran ready to assist Azerbaijan in rebuilding Karabakh

Indonesian quake death toll reaches 34

Holy Etchmiadzin donates excavators to Armenia MOD, Karabakh’s Stepanakert

Azerbaijan’s Aliyev heads to Artsakh’s Shushi

396 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Earthquake in Indonesia kills at least 7

Armenia PM signs new decision

US indictes 14 leaders of international criminal group MS-13 on terrorism charges

Newspaper: Armenia prosecutor general fails to resolve 2 issues in Moscow

Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh being vaccinated against coronavirus

Newspaper: What Armenia’s Pashinyan, Russia’s Putin talked about in Moscow?

Media: Trump isolated, in self-pity in White House

Biden does not respond to Erdogan request for telephone conversation

Trump says he will always strive to end endless wars

Hrant Dink commemoration events to be held online this year

Mediaport: PM’s wife celebrates Armenian Old New Year at Moscow restaurant (VIDEO)

Probe committee examining actions of Armenia Commandant's Office for fight against COVID-19 to hold session soon

Greece, Cyprus and France are preparing a list of new sanctions against Turkey

Erdogan receives COVID-19 vaccine

Mediaport: Armenia PM's wife and daughters exit from airport in Moscow

Russia Deputy FM discusses results of Putin-Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting with France and US Ambassadors

Woman's body found in Artsakh, resignations continue in Armenia, 14.01.21 digest

Armenia parliament majority faction leader: Snap parliamentary elections not discussed during meeting with PM

Armenia MOD, Belarus Ambassador discuss cooperation in defense sector

Armenia FM meets with members of parliamentary committee on foreign relations

Armenia education, science, culture and sport minister: Ministry in need of effective management

Child and family support center to be established in Armenia's Syunik Province

Armenian FM: Armenia inviting Azerbaijan to launch talks over final clarification of Karabakh's status

Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan FMs agree to intensify cooperation

Armenian FM: Issue of POWs can't be solved in one day

Armenia launches operation of second device for DNA expert examinations

Silvio Berlusconi hospitalized

Armenia FM: I unequivocally agree with OSCE Minsk Group Russian Co-Chair Igor Popov

Armenia PM receives outgoing Kazakhstan Ambassador

Armenia diaspora commissioner: Working with Diaspora became more difficult after war

Armenia's Pashinyan in a meeting with deputies of My Step faction in parliament

Conservative Party of Armenia thanks France for solely doing its best to prevent the Russian-Turkish project

Armenia Food Safety Inspectorate says no food of Azerbaijani origin imported into country

Karabakh FM: Ministry has good team and is ready to resist current challenges

Armenia FM on return of Armenian POWs and hostages in Azerbaijan

Dollar drops in Armenia

Mirzoyan: Partner countries of Armenia and Azerbaijan must make efforts to resolve issue of return of captives

Armenia premier continues consultations with representatives of political forces

Armenia Police Major Edgar Galoyan resigns, joins people in demanding PM's resignation

Road accident in Shushi occupied by Azerbaijanis, 1 dead

Homeland Salvation Movement of Armenia launches provincial visits

Opposition Bright Armenia Party MP reflects on their meeting with Supreme Judicial Council member candidate

Armenia economy minister: This year our inflation is at target level

Armenia FM meeting with members of National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Relations

Armenia customs attaché clarifies situation with more than 100 trucks stuck at Upper Lars

Aliyev behaves as if Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is resolved, while key issues remain unresolved, Carey Cavanaugh says

Armenia minister projects 8.5% economic decline for 2020

With what reservation Azerbaijan signed international convention banning death penalty?

Armenia legislature committee approves international protocol on prohibition of use capital punishment

Armenian political party leader: Turkey thinks Azerbaijan is acting independently

Armenia justice minister: Anticorruption courts, anticorruption appellate courts will be set up

Armenia 1st Ombudsperson: Both Yerevan and Baku are politicizing issue of POWs and missing persons

HRW: The assault on human rights continued in Turkey during the Covid-19 pandemic

31 deaths from coronavirus reported so far in Artsakh

Armenia government approves energy development strategic plan until 2040

Armenia ex-official dies of coronavirus

Opposition Bright Armenia Party MPs meeting with cassation court president candidate

Armenia to have National Minorities Day

Snapchat to permanently block Trump's account on Biden's inauguration day

Arshakyan: Armenia has great potential for technological mind

Woman's body found in Artsakh village

Armenian military prosecutor holds meeting with Russian prosecutor's office representatives in Artsakh

Armenia, Belarus to sign readmission agreements

Gagik Jhangiryan meeting with opposition Bright Armenia faction in parliament

Armenia PM: New quality of governance must be brought to executive body

China records COVID-19 death case

World oil prices falling

448 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Stable operative situation maintained along entire Armenia-Azerbaijan line of contact

Armenia government holding Cabinet meeting

Vaccination against coronavirus gets underway at Russian military base in Armenia

Google, Twitter, Amazon hope Biden administration will pass US federal digital data law

Trump to be banned from running for president again?

WHO says 2nd year of pandemic 'could even be tougher'

Newspaper: Armenia National Security Service was instructed to “put” secret files “to work”

New York to cancel 3 contracts with Trump Organization

Newspaper: Armenian captives’ issue not resolved because Russians did not want to?

Airbnb to suspend bookings in Washington ahead of Biden inauguration

US House of Representatives impeaches Trump

Lenovo presents ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 laptop