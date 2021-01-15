News
Zakharova: Russia will welcome establishment of Armenia-Azerbaijan direct dialogue
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


Russia will welcome the establishment of a direct dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the holding of joint humanitarian measures by the two countries; this was stated by Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"In our opinion, such initiatives contribute to the formation of a climate of reconciliation, trust, and mutual understanding; it is beneficial for the peoples of the two countries and, in principle, for the entire South Caucasus region; this also means for Russia. The Russian side will assist such humanitarian actions if Baku and Yerevan show a sincere willingness to move in that direction," Zakharova added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
