Armenia ombudsman: Man in medical gear on Azerbaijan stamp “disinfects” Artsakh from Armenians
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

These Azerbaijani stamps depict how a man in medical gear chemically disinfects Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] from Armenians; this time, the Azerbaijani authorities are deepening the hatred of Armenians by issuing stamps, and there is an open propaganda—at the state level—of the extermination of Armenians in Artsakh. The Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia, Arman Tatoyan, has issued a statement in this regard.

“In particular, the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan has issued the ‘Azerbaijan 2020’ postage stamps, one of which is an open propaganda for the extermination of the Armenians of Artsakh.

The man in medical gear on the stamp is using chemical tools to disinfect Artsakh from the Armenians, openly presenting it as ‘dirty.’

This stamp once again proves the claims of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia that Azerbaijan pursues a policy of genocide of Armenians, and it does so on the very basis of ethnicity, just because the people living in Artsakh are Armenians.

The propaganda of anti-Armenianism carried out at the [Azerbaijani] state level has been consistently carried out for years. It is the result of this very propaganda of enmity and organized anti-Armenian policy that the atrocities and tortures which the servicemen of the Azerbaijani armed forces have committed against ethnic Armenians during the [recent Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)] war.

This is all that needs to be taken into account during the process of determining the borders of the Republic of Armenia in order to guarantee the rights to life, physical and mental inviolability of Armenians,” the ombudsman of Armenia noted in particular.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
