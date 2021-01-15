News
Armenia revenue committee officers to have right to use weapons
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – The State Revenue Committee (SRC) employees who carry out certain activities, including urgent, must be provided with weapons. Arshak Gasparyan, Deputy Chairman of the SRC, stated this at Friday’s meeting of the Standing Committee on Defense and Security of the National Assembly of Armenia, during the discussion of the bill on amendments to the Law on Weapons.

According to him, it is proposed to use these special means to carry out urgent tasks, such as the fight against smuggling, as well as the illegal import of vehicles, bypassing customs registration.

Gasparyan added that the government will decide which specific divisions of the SRC will have the right to use weapons.

After a short discussion, the aforesaid bill was approved by the abovementioned parliamentary committee.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
