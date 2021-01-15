News
Unified group of Armenian and Russian armies sums up results of activities carried out in 2020
Unified group of Armenian and Russian armies sums up results of activities carried out in 2020
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Today the unified group of the troops (forces) of the Armed Forces of Armenia and the Russian Armed Forces summed up the results of combat training, on-duty military service, troops service and military discipline during the 2020 Academic Year, as reported the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.

The press service reported that the participants of the meeting delivered reports on the actions taken in 2020, indicated the shortcoming and omissions, pinpointed the paths to solve the issues and set forth the objectives for the 2021 Academic Year, adding that the more outstanding servicemen received awards at the end of the meeting.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
