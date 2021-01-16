News
Saturday
January 16
News
Deputy PM of Armenia presents situation in Artsakh to US Ambassador
Deputy PM of Armenia presents situation in Artsakh to US Ambassador
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan received US Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Armenia Lynne Tracy.

As the press service of the government of the republic told NEWS.am, during the meeting, Grigoryan expressed gratitude to the US government for providing humanitarian aid to Armenia. He also told Tracy about the situation in Artsakh as a result of the war unleashed by Azerbaijan in September, as well as the programs to assist Karabakh approved by the government.

In turn, the US Ambassador announced the readiness of the American side to continue to provide support both in the direction of the implementation of short-term programs and long-term strategic reforms.

The sides discussed the development of bilateral Armenian-American relations.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
