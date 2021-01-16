Russia resumes flights with 4 new countries

Russia is resuming flights with Finland, Vietnam, India and Qatar from January 27, RIA Novosti reported to reporters in the operational headquarters to combat the spread of coronavirus.
According to the report, Russian Deputy PM Tatyana Golikova held a headquarters meeting.
Based on the results of the discussion and taking into account the epidemiological situation in individual countries, the headquarters decided to resume on a reciprocal basis international flights from January 27, 2021 with the following states: Vietnam, India, Finland, Qatar, the message says.
The decision was made on the basis of the previously voiced criteria: 40 new cases of COVID-19 infection within 14 days per 100 thousand population, no more than 1% in 14 days of daily increase in new cases and the COVID-19 prevalence rate for seven days is no more than one.