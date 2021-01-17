Armenia ex-ambassador: PM Pashinyan, gang shall be punished

There is Armenia, Armenians, Armenian political parties, and there those of Nikol—the enemies of the people. Mikayel Minasyan, Armenia’s former Ambassador to the Vatican and son-in-law of ex-President Serzh Sargsyan, wrote about this on Facebook, referring to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his political team.

"Now about Ararat ‘Omega’ Mirzoyan [i.e., speaker of the National Assembly]. I know that many are in shock. Me, too, when I learned the details. (…) we have realized what has happened (…).

I am horrified by our collective silence and indifference toward the young blood shed [during the recent Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war].

I am confident that by publishing the document of Ararat Mirzoyan being a double agent, I have done neither right nor wrong, but something necessary and righteous.

There is a bleeding, derelict country that is a hostage at the hands of traitors and murderers (…).

I cannot digest this statal and national default, and I will not back down from my struggle. I have nothing to lose anymore.

People's love shall become people’s hatred, the people's vote shall be taken, and Nikol and the gang shall be punished by national accord," Minasyan added in particular.