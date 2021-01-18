Artsakh emergency service: One of 3 fallen soldiers found Sunday is identified

As a result of search and rescue operations on Sunday, three dead bodies were found—one in the Vorotan, two in the Jabrayil regions. Hunan Tadevosyan, head of the information and public relations department of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) State Service for Emergency Situations, informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about this on Monday morning.
"The identity of the person retrieved Vorotan is known; he is Arsen Mamikonyan. Search operations continue in [the] Hadrut, Jabrayil, and Fizuli [regions] today," Tadevosyan added.
According to him, the bodies of a total of 1,238 fallen servicemen have been found so far.