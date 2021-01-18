News
Armenian Defense Ministry: Stable operative situation maintained along entire Armenia-Azerbaijan line of contact
Armenian Defense Ministry: Stable operative situation maintained along entire Armenia-Azerbaijan line of contact
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia reports that on the night of January 17, the stable operative situation along the entire length of the Armenian-Azerbaijani line of contact on Armenia’s state border was maintained, and no incidents were recorded.

According to news reported by the National Security Service, no border incidents were recorded in the Vorotan-Davit Bek sector of the Goris-Kapan interstate road that is under the responsibility of the Border Guard Troops of the National Security Service.

The Ministry of Defense also reports that the units of the Armed Forces of Armenia and the Border Guard Troops of the National Security Service control the border situation along the entire length of the border zone and perform their tasks.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
