Armenian Defense Ministry: Stable operative situation maintained along entire Armenia-Azerbaijan line of contact

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia reports that on the night of January 17, the stable operative situation along the entire length of the Armenian-Azerbaijani line of contact on Armenia’s state border was maintained, and no incidents were recorded.

According to news reported by the National Security Service, no border incidents were recorded in the Vorotan-Davit Bek sector of the Goris-Kapan interstate road that is under the responsibility of the Border Guard Troops of the National Security Service.

The Ministry of Defense also reports that the units of the Armed Forces of Armenia and the Border Guard Troops of the National Security Service control the border situation along the entire length of the border zone and perform their tasks.