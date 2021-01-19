News
Over 60 people killed while cleaning snow in Japan
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

The Japanese government will provide emergency financial help to the northern regions of the country, where there are not enough resources to clear snow.

As the Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Kazuyoshi Akaba told a briefing in Tokyo on Tuesday, over 60 people died while clearing the houses.

According to him, the state will quickly calculate the necessary amounts and provide help for the safe removal of snow. 

The number of victims has already exceeded the previous sad record, set in the winter of 2017-2018.

Most of those killed when clearing snow-covered buildings are elderly people.
