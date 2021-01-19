News
Tuesday
January 19
News
Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan approaches his supporters outside court
Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan approaches his supporters outside court
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – A little while ago, Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan came out of the building of the Yerevan court where his trial on the March 2008 tragedy case is being heard, and approached those who had come to support him.

"Thank you for coming, thank you for your support. I am, I have been, am, and will always be with you. It’s just that the trial has been adjourned now. Please do not stay here under this snow, in these weather conditions; go home. Thank you very much, I am simply moved," Kocharyan said.

Those gathered greeted him with applause and chanted, "Kocharyan, hero!"

To note, the court is adjourned for an hour due to the absence of an interpreter.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
