News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 19
USD
519.31
EUR
629.4
RUB
7.04
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
519.31
EUR
629.4
RUB
7.04
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Armenia ex-President Kocharyan trial: Discussion of prosecution’s motion starts at court session
Armenia ex-President Kocharyan trial: Discussion of prosecution’s motion starts at court session
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The discussion of the prosecution’s' motion started, after the recess, in the court session on the criminal case of Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan and several other former senior officials.

The essence of the motion is to find out the reasons for the frequent absence of lawyers at these court hearings.

But then it turned out that the prosecution had not submitted a motion, but an objection.

The court ruled that the reason for the lawyers' absence—their participation in the general protest by the Chamber of Advocates—could not be considered as a disrespectful reason and an intention to obstruct the court session.

The court did not find "fault" in the remaining absences either, but warned that it would take action in the event of multiple absences.

The court then stated that the defense had filed a motion for the recusal of the current members of the prosecution.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan trial: His lawyers submit several motions for recusal of prosecution members
One of them is for the recusal of Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan…
 Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan approaches his supporters outside court
They greeted him with applause…
 Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan trial continues
After an interruption for almost four months…
 Court session on Armenia ex-President Kocharyan case resumes
His supporters have assembled outside the court…
 1in.am: Pashinyan sacrificed judicial reforms to take personal revenge on Kocharyan, says Judicial Council ex-member
The PM and his conceited team have failed not only the judicial reforms, but the state in general…
 Court hearing over case of Armenia 2nd President and other ex-officials postponed again
The previous court hearings were...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos