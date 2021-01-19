Armenia ex-President Kocharyan trial: Discussion of prosecution’s motion starts at court session

YEREVAN. – The discussion of the prosecution’s' motion started, after the recess, in the court session on the criminal case of Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan and several other former senior officials.

The essence of the motion is to find out the reasons for the frequent absence of lawyers at these court hearings.

But then it turned out that the prosecution had not submitted a motion, but an objection.

The court ruled that the reason for the lawyers' absence—their participation in the general protest by the Chamber of Advocates—could not be considered as a disrespectful reason and an intention to obstruct the court session.

The court did not find "fault" in the remaining absences either, but warned that it would take action in the event of multiple absences.

The court then stated that the defense had filed a motion for the recusal of the current members of the prosecution.