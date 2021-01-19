News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 20
USD
519.31
EUR
629.4
RUB
7.04
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
519.31
EUR
629.4
RUB
7.04
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Armenian opposition MP: I'm certain that crisis will continue after snap elections
Armenian opposition MP: I'm certain that crisis will continue after snap elections
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The ruling party has presented the demand for snap elections, not Bright Armenia Party. This is what leader of the opposition Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Edmon Marukyan told reporters today.

“The ruling party saw that there is no consensus over snap elections, and now it says there won’t be snap elections, if there is no consensus. Our party is ready for regular or snap elections. When the National Assembly is dissolved, there will be elections. So, if the government wants snap elections, it should resign so that elections can be organized,” he said, adding that he is certain that the crisis will continue after the snap elections since the crisis lies in the political party and the consequences of its activities.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Opposition party leader meets with Armenia Prosecutor General
Knowing that the Prosecutor General of...
 Armenian opposition MP: I don't believe that Nikol Pashinyan wants to run in snap elections with alliance
“What’s the point of Pashinyan running...
 Newspaper: Armenia prosecutor general says there are all legal grounds to arrest PM Pashinyan immediately
What is Davtyan going to do?…
 Armenia parliament majority faction blocks draft statement demanding PM Pashinyan's resignation
On deciding on an action plan to get out of the current situation in the country…
 Opposition Bright Armenia Party leader: Dissolve the parliament and let’s go for snap elections!
We are waiting for that process...
 Parliamentary opposition Bright Armenia Party starts preparing for snap elections
It is filling its seats in the precinct election commissions…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos