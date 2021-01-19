Armenian opposition MP: I'm certain that crisis will continue after snap elections

The ruling party has presented the demand for snap elections, not Bright Armenia Party. This is what leader of the opposition Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Edmon Marukyan told reporters today.
“The ruling party saw that there is no consensus over snap elections, and now it says there won’t be snap elections, if there is no consensus. Our party is ready for regular or snap elections. When the National Assembly is dissolved, there will be elections. So, if the government wants snap elections, it should resign so that elections can be organized,” he said, adding that he is certain that the crisis will continue after the snap elections since the crisis lies in the political party and the consequences of its activities.