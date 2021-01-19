Trump presents award to King of Bahrain Hamad

US President Donald Trump presented the award to King Hamad of Bahrain on his last working day, AFP reported.
Trump, who sees Israel's recognition by Arabs as a key achievement of his overseas presidency, presented the same award to King Mohammed VI of Morocco last week for his move to re-establish ties with Israel.
In announcing the award, Trump also paid tribute to Bahrain for hosting the June 2019 conference of the year on the economic aspects of his Middle East peace plan.
"King Hamad has shown extraordinary courage and leadership through his support of the Vision for Peace and his decision to establish full diplomatic relations with the State of Israel," the official Bahrain News Agency quoted Trump as saying.
"King Hamad has challenged old assumptions about the possibility for peace in the region, and in doing so, positively reshaped the landscape of the Middle East for generations," Trump added.