UAE: Arab world's problems can't be resolved without key players on regional and global scene

Asharq Al-Awsat reports that UAE's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said that the Arab world's problems cannot be resolved without key players on the regional and global scene collaborating to strengthen "the spirit of solidarity and unity while addressing the menacing threats to peace and security.”
This came in remarks as he delivered the statement of the Arab Group before the UN Security Council at a briefing entitled "Coordination between Security Council and Arab League," during which he stressed the importance of cooperation between the UNSC and the Arab League in resolving disputes and crises.
"This meeting gains great significance against the backdrop of the complicated and multilateral crises that weighed on the potential and resources of Arab nations and their peoples," said Gargash, noting that the absence of effective solutions leads to the exacerbation of ongoing crises and causes them to pose menacing threats to regional and international peace and security.
"In parallel with the commendable efforts made by the Security Council, the Arab League has been sincerely endeavoring to forge solutions to regional crises, particularly those in Yemen, Syria, Libya, and Palestine, especially considering that no one single organization is able to reach durable and comprehensive solutions to these complicated crises that require collective efforts to be resolved."
Gargash also called for ensuring continued coordination between the special envoys of the UN and Arab League to accelerate mediation efforts on ongoing crises and reach common ground to reinforce peace in the region.
He further underlined the importance of the Security Council and Arab League cooperating across all states of the early warning system of crises in order to avoid the eruption of additional crises.