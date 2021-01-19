News
Armenian MP: Online discussions cause harm to process of finding missing persons and returning POWs
Armenian MP: Online discussions cause harm to process of finding missing persons and returning POWs
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Discussions on the Internet are causing harm to the process of finding missing persons and returning captives. This is what Chair of the Standing Committee on Defense and Security of the National Assembly of Armenia, deputy of the ruling My Step bloc Andranik Kocharyan said in parliament today.

According to him, people are constantly talking about captives on different platforms, without understanding that this issue can’t be solved quickly.

“These discussions will only harm the process. Today a lot of work is being done to find missing persons and return the captives, and their relatives are also involved in the process,” the deputy said, adding that the war will be analyzed, the lessons will be learned, necessary changes will be made and the flaws will be fixed after the issue of prisoners of war is solved.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
