Pompeo accuses China of Uyghurs genocide

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused the Chinese authorities of the genocide of Uyghurs and representatives of other ethnic and religious minorities in Xinjiang.

These are crimes against humanity, including arbitrary detention or other restriction of physical freedom of more than a million civilians, forced sterilization, torture, forced labor, as well as draconian restrictions on freedom of religion, expression, and movement, Pompeo said in his statement.

Such actions are an insult to the Chinese people and civilized nations all over the worl, Pompeo said. According to him, China and the Chinese Communist Party should be held accountable.

Washington called on Beijing to immediately release all arbitrary detainees, to end torture and violence in places where detainees are staying, and to end the persecution of Uyghurs and other minorities. The US State Department will continue to collect information about what is happening in Xinjiang, Pompeo said.