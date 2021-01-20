FM meets with OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries’ ambassadors to Armenia

Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian on Wednesday received the ambassadors of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries (Russia, France, and the US) to Armenia.
The post-war situation, regional security, and peace in the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict zone were on the agenda of the meeting.
The need to resume the respective peace process within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs was stressed. Aivazian stressed the need for full implementation of the basic principles of the settlement, emphasizing in this context the right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination and security.
Presenting the course of implementation of the November 9 statement on ceasefire and the deployment of Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh, the Armenian FM emphasized the priority of full and uninterrupted addressing of humanitarian issues, in particular, the return of POWs, captives, and other detainees.
The Armenian official and the ambassadors exchanged views on the humanitarian situation in Artsakh and the steps being taken to address the needs of the Armenians of Artsakh. In this regard, the international organizations’ uninterrupted engagement on location was especially underscored.
Aivazian drew the interlocutors' attention also to the urgency of taking steps to preserve the Armenian historical, cultural, and religious heritage in the Artsakh territories that are now under the Azerbaijani control, taking into account Azerbaijan's efforts to destroy the Armenian historical, cultural, and religious heritage, or to distort its national identity.
The sides exchanged views also on a number of other issues of mutual interest.