Wednesday
January 20
Russian MP calls on helping residents of Karabakh with vaccination against COVID-19
Russian MP calls on helping residents of Karabakh with vaccination against COVID-19
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Russia
Theme: Politics, Society

Russian MP Konstantin Zatulin calls on helping residents of Nagorno-Karabakh, Donbas and Transdnester get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“Russia launched massive vaccination yesterday. I believe the Committees on CIS Affairs and Healthcare should be assigned to ask the government when and to what extent people can get vaccinated against the coronavirus in Donetsk and Lugansk, the Transdnester Republic, as well as Nagorno-Karabakh, in the zone of responsibility of which the Russian peacekeeping contingent is deployed. Nobody is helping them besides Russia,” he said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
