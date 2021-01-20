Armenia MOD: Stable operative situation maintained along entire border with Azerbaijan

YEREVAN. – On Tuesday and the morning of Wednesday, a stable operative situation was maintained and no incidents were recorded along the entire Armenian-Azerbaijani line of contact of Armenia’s state border, the Ministry of Defense reported.
According to the information received from the National Security Service (NSS), no border incidents were registered also on the Vorotan-Davit Bek section of the Goris-Kapan interstate motorway, which is under the responsibility of the NSS Border Troops.
The units of the Armenian Armed Forces and Border Troops oversee the border situation along the entire border area and carry out their tasks.