Attorney: Judge Anna Danibekyan will terminate criminal prosecution under Article 300.1 of Armenia Criminal Code

The Constitutional Court of Armenia declared the ill-fated Article 300.1 of the Criminal Code unconstitutional and highlighted Articles 78 and 79 of the Constitution, making everything clear. This is what Aram Vardevanyan, one of the attorneys of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, told reporters today.
Vardevanyan reminded that he and the other attorneys had stated that there was lack of certainty in Article 300.1 since September 2018. “The Constitutional Court was at its high level. This means that there couldn’t be criminal prosecution under Article 300.1 and that it had to be terminated. The decision of the Constitutional Court enters into force from the moment of its promulgation and will be published in the course of three days. Judge Khundkaryan of the Constitutional Court has a special opinion on the reasoning part of the decision. Judge Anna Danibekyan will terminate criminal prosecution under Article 300.1. By the virtue of the decision, all acts concerning Article 300.1 have no force after adoption and must be reviewed, starting from 2019. There is no more Article 300.1 in the Criminal Code, meaning there is no criminal offense,” Vardevanyan said
