Aznavour Foundation provides clothes to operative headquarters of Artsakh government in Armenia

The Aznavour Foundation has provided a large number of clothes to the operative headquarters of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) government in Armenia, according to Artsakh Information Center.
The clothes will be distributed at the warehouse of the operative headquarters in Yerevan, it will start on Monday, and continue every day—from 10am to 3pm.
But only the displaced residents—who are currently in Armenia—of the settlements now outside the jurisdiction of Artsakh can benefit from this assistance.