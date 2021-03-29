News
Monday
March 29
News
Karabakh health minister meets with healthcare specialists from Armenia
Karabakh health minister meets with healthcare specialists from Armenia
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Society

STEPANAKERT. – Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Minister of Health Mikayel Hayriyan received Ara Babloyan, Scientific Director of the Arabkir Medical Center and Institute of Child and Adolescent Health of Armenia, and Hambardzum Simonyan, Director Healthcare at Fund For Armenian Relief (FAR) Armenia Office, who are in Artsakh on a three-day visit.

During the meeting, the current needs of the Artsakh healthcare system and further development programs were discussed, the Artsakh Ministry of Health informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Within the framework of the visit, the programs organized within the framework of the training of the medical staff of Artsakh, which are being carried out for a decade now by the FAR and the Armenian American Health Professionals Organization (AAHPO), were also highlighted.

Also along the lines of the visit, an online meeting-discussion was held between the minister of health of Artsakh, the executive director of the Artsakh Republican Medical Center, and Armenian American Medical Association of the Greater Boston Area. The interlocutors stressed the importance of modern medical equipment, which will improve the quality of medical care in Artsakh.
This text available in   Հայերեն
