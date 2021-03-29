News
FM: No information at Armenia MFA disposal about any format of negotiations with Turkey
FM: No information at Armenia MFA disposal about any format of negotiations with Turkey
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – There is no information at the disposal of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia about any format within the framework of which consultations or negotiations may be conducted with Turkey. Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian said this during Monday’s discussion of the 2020 work report at the meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Relations.

According to him, Armenia has repeatedly come up with initiatives to normalize relations with Turkey, but the latest initiative—the Zurich process—had failed because of Turkey.

"We [Armenia] are not looking for enemies, but the principle of reciprocity is important in bilateral relations. We expect Turkey to seriously reconsider [its] aggressive policy towards Armenia," Ayvazyan added.

To note, the head of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, recently had stated that Armenia needs to adjust its attitude towards Turkey.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
