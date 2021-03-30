News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 30
USD
530.7
EUR
622.94
RUB
6.99
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
530.7
EUR
622.94
RUB
6.99
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Ameriabank Got Quality Excellence Award 2020 from Raiffeisen Bank International
Ameriabank Got Quality Excellence Award 2020 from Raiffeisen Bank International
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Ameriabank got Quality Excellence Award 2020 (Straight-Through Processing Quality Award) for high quality of intenational money transfers. The award ceremony was organized by the Austrian Raiffeisen Bank International. Raiffeisen Bank gives the Quality Excellence Award to the best partner financial institutions in different countries of the world. The award is considered to be a very important quality indicator of international payment transactions and stands for the degree of automation and the speed of processing.

Ameriabank’s high quality standards and efficient partnership were emphasized at the award ceremony.

Ameriabank also highly appreciates cooperation with Raiffeisen Bank International based on firm grounds and trust. 

Ameriabank’s cooperation with Raiffeisen Bank International in the field of intenational money transfers began just a few years ago. The award is an evidence of trust, reliability, and efficient collaboration developed within such a short period of time. 

For details on Ameriabank’s intenational money transfers, please follow this link.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
FRV reaches financial close with IFC, EBRD, and Ameriabank for the largest Utility Scale Solar Power Plant in Armenia
Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV), part of Abdul Latif Jameel Energy and a leading global developer of renewable energy projects...
 Armenia Central Bank issues 3 collector coins (PHOTOS)
One of them is devoted to 200th anniversary of the establishment of the Armenian College and Philanthropic Academy of Kolkata…
 Ardshinbank reopened two renovated branches in Sisian and Yeghegnadzor (PHOTOS)
It is very important that Ardshinbank always keeps the regional branches in the center of attention and promotes their balanced development...
 Armenia Central Bank chief: There are more deposits this year
According to him, when people were...
 Global Finance names Ameriabank Best Investment Bank of the Year in Armenia
Ameriabank is the market leader in Armenia by the number and volume of issued bonds with 22.5% market share among Armenian corporate bonds...
 Bank of America predicts fastest growth for oil since 1970s
It predicts that in the medium term...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos