News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
March 31
USD
531.17
EUR
622.96
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
March 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
531.17
EUR
622.96
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
US Department of State confirms Turkey's participation in Azerbaijan's aggression against Artsakh
US Department of State confirms Turkey's participation in Azerbaijan's aggression against Artsakh
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics

In the 2020 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices, the US Department of State confirmed Turkey’s participation in the 44-day war unleashed by Azerbaijan against the Armenians of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) in fall 2020.

In the section devoted to Armenia, the Department of State said Azerbaijan, “with Turkish support”, seized control over four territories surrounding Nagorno-Karabakh, while a Russian-brokered ceasefire agreement resulted in the peaceful transfer of control over three additional territories to Azerbaijan. The Department of State also recalls that the final status of Nagorno-Karabakh has been the topic of the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (US, France, Russia) since 1995.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Turkey’s Erdogan intends to visit Karabakh’s Shushi
It came under Azerbaijani control as a result of the recent military aggression unleashed against Artsakh by Azerbaijan and Turkey…
 Armenia Human Rights Defender: Azerbaijan is entangled in lie on captives’ issue
It does not confirm the actual number of Armenian captives it has…
 Armenia ombudsman: Azerbaijanis must leave Syunik Province
Together with their soldiers and signs…
 Armenia FM, Vatican Secretary for Relations with States discuss Armenian captives’ issue
Ara Aivazian had a telephone conversation with Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher…
 Artsakh search for fallen soldiers’ bodies yields no results Tuesday
On Wednesday, search operations continue in the Varanda (Fizuli) and Jrakan (Jabrayil) regions…
 Armenia ruling party MP says Karvachar didn't belong to Armenians
Various representatives of the ruling party have...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos