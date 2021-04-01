News
OSCE Minsk Group activity results on Karabakh settlement are "equal to zero," says Aliyev
OSCE Minsk Group activity results on Karabakh settlement are "equal to zero," says Aliyev
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev believes that the results of the OSCE Minsk Group activities on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict are "equal to zero."

According to him, although the OSCE Minsk Group has functioned for 28 years, "there was no result."

"The results of the activities of the Minsk Group were zero, whereas the Minsk Group co-chairing countries [Russia, the US, and France] are the world's leading states, nuclear powers, permanent members of the UN Security Council.

Of course, if serious pressure was exerted and sanctions were imposed on Armenia due to the occupation, taking into account the demands of Azerbaijan, the issue could have been resolved peacefully, long ago. Unfortunately, this did not happen. On the contrary, steps were taken to freeze the issue," the Azerbaijani president said, speaking at the summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
