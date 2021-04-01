News
PM congratulates Armenia’s Assyrian community on their New Year
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday issued a congratulatory message to the Assyrian community of Armenia on the occasion of the Assyrian New Year: Kha b-Nisan.

"Throughout history, we [Armenians and Assyrians] have had to face many trials together and each time coming out of those difficulties victoriously. Today also, continuing the centuries-old tradition of friendship between the Armenian and Assyrian peoples, we are going through a period of challenges together, fighting for the building of a bright future for our shared homeland," the message reads in part.
This text available in   Հայերեն
