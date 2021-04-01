Another dead body is found in Artsakh village

STEPANAKERT. – As a result of search operations, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) rescuers on Thursday found the body—according to preliminary data—of a civilian, in the Askeran region’s Avetaranots village, which has come under the control of Azerbaijan. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations.
A forensic medical examination will be carried out to find out the identity of this person.
The total number of dead bodies found—or transferred to the Armenian side—ever since the ceasefire last November is now 1,527, and 27 of them are presumably of civilians.