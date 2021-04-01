News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 01
USD
532.14
EUR
624.63
RUB
7.01
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
532.14
EUR
624.63
RUB
7.01
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Another dead body is found in Artsakh village
Another dead body is found in Artsakh village
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – As a result of search operations, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) rescuers on Thursday found the body—according to preliminary data—of a civilian, in the Askeran region’s Avetaranots village, which has come under the control of Azerbaijan. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations.

A forensic medical examination will be carried out to find out the identity of this person.

The total number of dead bodies found—or transferred to the Armenian side—ever since the ceasefire last November is now 1,527, and 27 of them are presumably of civilians.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Putin, Aliyev discuss situation around Karabakh
President of Russia Vladimir Putin and...
 Armenia army chief receives commander of Russia peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh conflict zone
The importance of ensuring the return of Armenian POWs in Azerbaijan and the search for missing persons was stressed during their talk…
 Aliyev considers risks of aggravation of situation in Karabakh to be minimal
"The post-conflict situation is generally developing positively,” the Azerbaijani president said…
 Search for fallen servicemen’s remains continues in Karabakh
This time, in the direction of Avetaranots village of the Askeran region and in the Martuni region…
 Turkey’s Erdogan intends to visit Karabakh’s Shushi
It came under Azerbaijani control as a result of the recent military aggression unleashed against Artsakh by Azerbaijan and Turkey…
 US Department of State confirms Turkey's participation in Azerbaijan's aggression against Artsakh
In the section devoted to Armenia...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos