Thursday
April 01
Appeal against decisions to not choose arrest for Armenian Republican Party member not accepted for proceedings
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The Court of Cassation of Armenia didn’t accept the appeal of the Prosecutor General’s Office against the decisions on not choosing arrest as a pre-trial measure for member of the Republican Party of Armenia Vahram Baghdasaryan for proceedings, Baghdasaryan’s attorney Ruben Hakobyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Baghdasaryan is charged with and suspected of preparation for usurpation of power; preparation for murder to terminate the activities of a state, political or public figure and keeping of illegal weapons and ammunition.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
