Appeal against decisions to not choose arrest for Armenian Republican Party member not accepted for proceedings

The Court of Cassation of Armenia didn’t accept the appeal of the Prosecutor General’s Office against the decisions on not choosing arrest as a pre-trial measure for member of the Republican Party of Armenia Vahram Baghdasaryan for proceedings, Baghdasaryan’s attorney Ruben Hakobyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Baghdasaryan is charged with and suspected of preparation for usurpation of power; preparation for murder to terminate the activities of a state, political or public figure and keeping of illegal weapons and ammunition.