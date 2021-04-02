News
Armenia political parties issue statement on settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Armenian Genocide
Armenia political parties issue statement on settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Armenian Genocide
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Leaders of six political parties have issued the following statement:

“The Russian-Turkish tandem, taking advantage of the essence of the serving authorities of Armenia, is rushing to turn the unlawful trilateral statement of November 9, 2020 into an agreement. With this, we sound the alarm and declare the following:

Any option for a settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will be acceptable only within the scope of the OSCE Minsk Group, and any other document beyond that scope will be unlawful, even if the authorities of Armenia are forced to sign it.

Any option for speculation of unblocking of links, in which case Armenia will not have full jurisdiction over any part of the territory of Armenia or any communication route that will pass through that part, will be unlawful, and the implementation will be prevented by all possible means.

Any Armenian-Turkish agreement denying or questioning the Armenian Genocide will be declared as unlawful, and the treacherous propaganda of the authorities in this direction — renounceable.

We consider unacceptable the anti-national propaganda of the authorities of Armenia according to which a change of image of Turks (the enemy) is being made, so long as Turkey and Azerbaijan haven’t changed their approaches to the image of Armenians through their propaganda machines and in their education systems, and so long as Armenia is considered an enemy in their military doctrines.

We call on the public and political forces to unite in order to overcome the challenges facing statehood and gain more reliable allies for security.

PARUYR HAYRIKYAN (National Self-Determination Union)

PETROS MAKEYAN (Democratic Homeland Party)

ANDRIAS GHUKASYAN (Armenian Constructive Party)

GARNIK MARGARYAN (Homeland and Honor Party)

ARTYOM KHACHIKYAN (Hayk (Haykazunner) Party)

MIKAYEL HAYRAPETYAN (Conservative Party)"
