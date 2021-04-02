News
Peskov does not know if Putin was informed about alleged discovery of Iskander missile fragments in Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin, said he did not know whether the Defense Ministry had reported to the head of state that the Azerbaijani military had allegedly found fragments of an Iskander missile in Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)], TASS reported.

"No. As far as I know, this is new information. I do not know whether the [Russian] military has reported about it," Peskov said.

At the same time, Peskov recalled that the Russian-made Iskander missiles were not used during the Karabakh conflict in the fall of 2020. "It [these missiles’ not being used in that conflict] has been confirmed," he said, adding that the Kremlin had no information on what fragments the Azerbaijani side had allegedly found.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
