CIS Foreign Ministers Council wide-format session kicks off

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Anna Naghdalyan posted on her Facebook page that the wide-format session of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers has kicked off.
Earlier, Naghdalyan had reported the start of the narrow-format session.
As reported earlier, the foreign ministers attended an exhibition dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Great Patriotic War and held on the sidelines of the session of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers.
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ara Aivazian, who is in Moscow to attend the session of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers, had a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov yesterday.