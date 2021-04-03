Biden lifts Trump sanctions on 2 International Criminal Court officials

1,192 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Detention of migrants in March at southern border of US jumps to highest level in 15 years

Armenians saying last goodbye to Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan

Argentina president tests positive for coronavirus

Newspaper: Armenia authorities move on to statistical "brush"

Police shoot, kill suspect in running over of 2 police officers near Capitol

Newspaper: Armenia PM instructs to assemble "dossiers" against teammates who will be left out of their electoral list

Newspaper: Russia’s Putin shows his attitude towards Armenia’s Pashinyan

US eases domestic travel restrictions for those vaccinated against coronavirus

Turkey reports record number of COVID-19 cases

Greek restaurants and bars to receive € 330 million in aid

Xi'an wants to be China's next Silicon Valley

yerkir.am: Armenian ex-defense minister Seyran Ohanyan: I will support Robert Kocharyan during snap elections

Police officer dies after incident near US Capitol

Fire breaks out in house in Yerevan

Armenia Special Investigation Service prohibits ARF-D member from leaving country for 3 days

US State Department confirms plans for indirect Iran nuclear talks

Armenia Cassation Court upholds motion, person accused of using violence against parliament speaker under arrest

Shooting takes place near US Capitol

Armenia MOD on legendary commander Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan and his relations with him

Armenia ex-chief of army's General Staff: Unblocking of links in region for Turkey and Azerbaijan is unacceptable

Armenia opposition MP says he anticipates return of more Armenian POWs before elections

Armenia opposition MP: OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs not allowed to visit Artsakh due to Azerbaijan's preconditions

Analyst says Turkish and Azerbaijani products have been spotted in Armenia over past months

Iran to hold no talks with US before lifting of sanctions

Armenia ex-defense minister: I'm not disposed to disclose a state secret now

Court to announce decision on criminal prosecution against Armenia 2nd President and other ex-officials on Apr. 6

Armenia Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan doesn't answer questions about government and elections

Armenia Deputy PM leaves reporter's question about Shushi and Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan unanswered

Armenia's Pashinyan to meet Russia's Putin, Armenia has 10 UK COVID-19 strain cases, 02.04.21 digest

Analyst: Armenian authorities will have to speak during the elections

Armenia Parliament Speaker on legendary Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan

China intends to vaccinate city with population of 300,000 in 5 days

Analyst says new Armenian-Azerbaijani war is not ruled out

Myanmar military accused of over 40 children's death

Armenia 2nd President's attorney demands that court terminate criminal prosecution

Armenia Constitutional Court to examine President's application on June 1

Armenia Prosecutor General addresses Constitutional Court under case of Robert Kocharyan and other ex-officials

Requiem Service for hero of Artsakh Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan taking place at Yerevan sport-concert complex

Giant concrete flag is erected in front of US Embassy in Cuba's capital

Russia MFA: OSCE Minsk Group format must continue playing leading role in Karabakh conflict settlement

Artsakh ombudsman: Azerbaijan atrocities in April 2016 not condemned properly by international community

One dollar exceeds AMD 533 mark in Armenia

Italian authorities ban cruise ships from Venice lagoon

Several medical specialists of Russian troops are awarded with Armenia MOD medals

Armenia President, Russia Ambassador discuss issues on Armenian-Russian agenda

Armenia political parties issue statement on settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Armenian Genocide

Parents of victims of Four-Day Artsakh War of April 2016 visit Yerablur Military Pantheon

Armenia has new minister of high tech

Rudenko: Moscow views processes taking place in Armenia political arena as sovereign country’s internal affair

Armenia Parliament Speaker visits Yerablur Military Pantheon

Wireless internet turned off in Myanmar

Kremlin on upcoming Pashinyan-Putin meeting

ՌԴ-ն միշտ պատրաստ է թիկունք լինել եղբայրական հայ ժողովրդին. 15 մլն դոլար է հատկացվել Ղարաբաղին աջակցելու համար. ՌԴ ԱԳՆ

Fauci says US may not need COVID-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca

Peskov does not know if Putin was informed about alleged discovery of Iskander missile fragments in Karabakh

Armenia MFA: Artsakh cannot be under Azerbaijan jurisdiction with any status

CIS Foreign Ministers Council wide-format session kicks off

Parents of Armenia POWs march from government building to Russia Embassy

Wreath is laid, on behalf of Armenia ex-President Sargsyan, at Yerevan military pantheon (PHOTOS)

MEPs demand tough sanctions on Turkey

Azerbaijan displays “Iskander missile fragments”

Court considering matter of terminating Armenia ex-President Kocharyan persecution under Criminal Code Article 300.1

СOVID-19 will change so much that existing vaccines will not be effective, experts warn

Chechen and Azeri killed in Istanbul shootout

Court starts Armenia ex-President trial with discussing conduct of defense lawyers, prosecutors

Artsakh Defense Army reports 52 more casualties

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan trial resumes

Egypt intends to demand compensation of $ 1 billion for floating vessel Ever Given

Armenia MFA spokesperson: CIS Council of Foreign Ministers meeting started

Armenia army ex-chief lawsuit hearing: PM's lawyer motions to overturn court decision

Armenia President visits Yerevan military pantheon, pays tribute to fallen soldiers of April 2016 war

30 cases of thrombosis detected in UK after vaccinations with AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Seven new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

Armenia armed forces chief: Situation in region is tense

1,116 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Court hearing of Armenia army ex-chief lawsuit against PM, President kicks off

Search for fallen soldier’s remains continues in Karabakh

Flowers are laid on behalf of Armenia premier at graves of fallen heroes of April 2016 war

Spokesperson: Armenia PM working in self-isolation as of Friday

Armenia defense minister on PM's statements: All these questions will be answered

US government takes new efforts to protect utility systems from cyber attacks

Congress members call for allocation of over $100mn in US aid for Armenia, Artsakh

Karabakh MFA issues statement on April war of 2016

Japanese PM's visit to US postponed until mid-April

Armenia army chief on use of Iskander missiles: I cannot say anything

Armenia armed forces chief: We could have lost Artsakh completely if we had not learned lessons from April 2016 war

Armenia army chief: Situation at Armed Forces’ General Staff is resolved

French are promised to return to "normal life" by summer

Five years pass since April war

Newspaper: Who is "sponsor" of new director of Armenia National Security Service?

Newspaper: What is Armenia PM Pashinyan hiding from his political team?

Aivazian points to Lavrov need for immediate repatriation of Armenian POWs in Azerbaijan

Armenia premier, Russia deputy PM discuss work on regional unblocking

Over 7,000 minks contract COVID-19 in Lithuania

Karabakh MP: I don't believe anything the President says

WSJ: Biden directs Pentagon to begin removing some military capabilities and forces from Gulf region

Driver runs over 93-year-old woman in Yerevan, killing her on the spot and fleeing the scene

US Pentagon Chief calls on Turkey to renounce Russian S-400s