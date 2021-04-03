News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 03
USD
533.17
EUR
628.02
RUB
7
ME-USD
0
US eases domestic travel restrictions for those vaccinated against coronavirus
US eases domestic travel restrictions for those vaccinated against coronavirus
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has eased domestic travel restrictions for people who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to TASS.

Under the new order, people who have received both vaccines or have already recovered from COVID-19 in the three months prior to their trip can be tested for the coronavirus, as well as they have the right not to be quarantined while traveling in the US.

But the new rules do not apply to those who have not been vaccinated or have been vaccinated with only one dose.

In the past, these restrictions applied to everyone.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
