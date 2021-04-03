US eases domestic travel restrictions for those vaccinated against coronavirus

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has eased domestic travel restrictions for people who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to TASS.
Under the new order, people who have received both vaccines or have already recovered from COVID-19 in the three months prior to their trip can be tested for the coronavirus, as well as they have the right not to be quarantined while traveling in the US.
But the new rules do not apply to those who have not been vaccinated or have been vaccinated with only one dose.
In the past, these restrictions applied to everyone.