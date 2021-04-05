Armenia 2nd President: Prosecutor General's Office trying to reclassify charge

Despite the decision of the Constitutional Court of Armenia, the Prosecutor General’s Office is trying to reclassify the charge. This is what second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan said in an interview given to Vladimir Pozner.
“The Constitutional Court declared Article 300.1 of the Criminal Code unconstitutional literally a week ago. Currently, the Prosecutor General’s Office is trying to reclassify the charge, but I don’t think it will work out,” Kocharyan said, TASS reports.
On March 25, the Constitutional Court promulgated the final part of its decision, and on the evening of March 29 — the full text of the 42-page decision. The decision of the Constitutional Court is final and not subject to appeal. The Court deemed Article 300.1 (overthrow of the constitutional order) of the Criminal Code uncertain from the perspective of law and the incriminated act and added that the kind of overthrow is not clear, taking into consideration the fact that Article 300.1 was adopted under a particular Constitution and an attempt was made to enforce it through another Constitution.
Second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, former Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Yuri Khachaturov, former Minister of Defense Seyran Ohanyan and former Deputy Prime Minister Armen Gevorgyan are charged under Article 300.1. The court has to terminate criminal prosecution, under this Article, against the officials, as well as persons with a similar charge within the scope of this case.