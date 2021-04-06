Large fire breaks out at Yerevan shopping center (PHOTOS)

At 3:07am Tuesday, the national crisis management center received a call was from a Yerevan cannery that there was a big fire, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
It turned out that the fire had broken out at the central building—about 2,000 square meters—of Surmalu shopping center.
The fire was contained at 6:24am.
But toy and household items’ stalls—along with property—were burned down.
Minister of Emergency Situations Andranik Piloyan was at the scene.