Large fire breaks out at Yerevan shopping center (PHOTOS)
Large fire breaks out at Yerevan shopping center (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents


At 3:07am Tuesday, the national crisis management center received a call was from a Yerevan cannery that there was a big fire, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

It turned out that the fire had broken out at the central building—about 2,000 square meters—of Surmalu shopping center.

The fire was contained at 6:24am.

But toy and household items’ stalls—along with property—were burned down.

Minister of Emergency Situations Andranik Piloyan was at the scene.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
