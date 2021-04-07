Female members of Armenia's VETO movement plan to hold more demonstrations, almost all apprehended had bruises

The aim of our demonstration was to place the Turkish fez on the head of the ruling club’s leader who is a subject of the Turks. This is what member of the initiating group of the VETO movement Anna Hakobyan told reporters today.

“The police not only prohibited us from holding our demonstration, but also apprehended several dozens of girls and women through the use of force. Among the apprehended were sisters of deceased servicemen, mothers whose sons fell in the war, as well as wives and daughters of heroes. We witnessed how the treacherous authorities are simply horrified by a demonstration held by women,” she said, adding that she and the other girls and women will continue their struggle until they achieve their ultimate goal, that is, getting rid of the ‘Turks’ from Armenia.

She informed that all those who were apprehended during the demonstration have been released and that they have decided to hold more demonstrations tomorrow and the next day.

Alexandra Harutyunyan, one of the members of the initiating group, noted that almost all the apprehended women had bruises.

As reported earlier, today, on April 7, participants of the women’s demonstration, organized by VETO Movement, marched from Charles Aznavour Square towards the government building where there was a large number of police officers.

The demonstrators tried to break through the chain of policemen and enter the building and started pushing and shoving. The women also threw eggs at the government building. The attendees also insisted that reporters were also pushed and hit.

After clashes with the women, police officers started apprehending them by using force.

The participants of the demonstration had a Turkish fez with the word “Dukhov” (With Courage) writte on it and were chanting “Armenia Without a Turk”.

Police reported that 15 citizens were apprehended near the government building.