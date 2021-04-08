Armenia Journalists' Union shares concerns about amendments to Civil Code during meeting with President

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today received President of the Union of Journalists of Armenia Satik Seyranyan and delegates of the Union’s board.
As reported the press office of the President, the interlocutors touched upon the law on making amendments to the Civil Code of Armenia which has been adopted by the National Assembly and submitted to the President for signature.
Right after the law was adopted by the parliament, the Union of Journalists of Armenia immediately issued a statement stating that the proposed amendments will cause essential harm to freedom of expression.
President Sarkissian said he is aware of the concerns of the journalistic and expert communities about the proposed amendments and is responding to them by holding meetings with sector-specific representatives to listen to their opinions directly once again.
The participants of today’s meeting shared their stances and concerns. They also touched upon the current state of the media and journalism and the existing problems.