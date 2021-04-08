Karabakh: Remains of 7 Armenian servicemen found in Jrakan (Jabrayil), remains of 2 transferred by Azerbaijanis

The State Service for Emergency Situations of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) reports the following:
“Rescuers of Artsakh found the remains of 7 servicemen in the Jrakan (Jabrayil) region today, and the Azerbaijanis transferred the remains of another 2 servicemen to the Armenian side, supposedly from the direction of Talish.
A forensic medicine examination will be designated to identify the Armenian servicemen.
Since November 13, 2020, the remains of a total of 1,539 servicemen have been found or transferred by Azerbaijan through the search efforts conducted by the rescue squads of the State Service for Emergency Situations in the territories that are no longer under the control of Artsakh.”