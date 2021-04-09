Prince Philip dies aged 99

Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain, has passed away aged 99.
Buckingham Palace has confirmed information about the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.
In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty the Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.”
“His Royal Highness passes away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The royal family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.“
The statement said “further announcements” will be made in “due course”.
Philip spent 65 years supporting the Queen, stepping down from his public role in 2017 and remaining virtually out of sight since then. During his active years, he helped set a new course for the monarchy under the leadership of a young queen, championing Britain itself, as well as environmental issues, science, and technology.
Over the years, the Queen acknowledged Philip's deep influence on her, calling him her strength and resilience in a speech marking their 50th wedding anniversary in 1997.