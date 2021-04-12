Kopirkin: Work will continue on Russia Sputnik V vaccine supply to Armenia

YEREVAN. – Work will continue on the supply of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine—against the coronavirus—to Armenia. Russian Ambassador Sergey Kopirkin told reporters about this Monday.
According to him, this issue is being discussed within the framework of specialized organizations. "Recently a batch of [these] vaccines arrived in Armenia. I believe the [respective] work will continue," Kopirkin said.
He recalled that this matter was raised also during the recent Moscow talks between the leaders of the two countries.