Monday
April 12
Kopirkin: Work will continue on Russia Sputnik V vaccine supply to Armenia
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Society


YEREVAN. – Work will continue on the supply of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine—against the coronavirus—to Armenia. Russian Ambassador Sergey Kopirkin told reporters about this Monday.

According to him, this issue is being discussed within the framework of specialized organizations. "Recently a batch of [these] vaccines arrived in Armenia. I believe the [respective] work will continue," Kopirkin said.

He recalled that this matter was raised also during the recent Moscow talks between the leaders of the two countries.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
